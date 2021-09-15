CASA’s annual Children are Precious Carnival coming next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CASA Kern County is hosting their 6th Annual Children are Precious Carnival benefiting CASA & the Kayli Memorial Fund.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for

children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect.

The carnival will feature sack races, a pie-eating contest, cake walk, raffle prizes, food, and appearances by Mickey Mouse and Baby Shark.

The event is taking place October 9 (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and October 10 (8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) at the The Rancho Rio Equestrian Center located at 5320 Peacock Park Lane.



For more information you can contact Kern County CASA at (661) 631-2272.

The Kayli Memorial Fund was set up in honor of Kayli Jean Bearden whose life was taken by an act of child abuse on August 26, 2008. A portion of the proceeds raised help support CASA of Kern County through an established fund at the Kern Community Foundation.