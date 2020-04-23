CASA of Kern is looking for volunteers to help connect foster kids with family members

As everyone waits for things to return to normal, local foster kids are waiting and hoping for adoptive families.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern, or CASA, is looking for virtual volunteers for its Family Connections program.

Volunteers work online to find relatives of foster children who no longer have any contact with their family.

These family connections can be a lifeline, especially once a child ages out of the foster care system.

“To get a child placed with an extended family member is an end goal, but that’s not the way it always works,” Bobbie McIntosh of Kern CASA said.

“If we can get a child just in contact, letter writing, visits, being invited to birthday parties, barbecues, baby showers , where they can engage with their family and learn where they come from and knowing that once they turn 18 and age out of the foster care system that they are going to have someone they can rely on in real life.”

There are currently 22 kids on the waiting list for a Familiy Connections volunteer.

If you’d like to volunteer, a training session begins Wednesday, April 29. You can find more information on this website.