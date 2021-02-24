CASA of Kern County opens new clubhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CASA of Kern County has opened a new clubhouse where children and volunteers can have a safe, comfortable place to meet.

CASA — which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates — said the clubhouse will be used only by its advocates and the abused or neglected children in the juvenile court process whom they oversee. The space has lounge areas, a kitchen, children’s library, dress-up station, video game station, computer and resource room, and tables to host special events.

An open house event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. Tickets are available for purchase here.