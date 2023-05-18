BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County (CASA) has announced its new executive director.

Bakersfield native Ashley Vorhees will step into the role later this month.

Previously, Vorhees was the executive director of the American Heart and Stroke Association and site director for Catholic Charities in Bakersfield for several years.

Most recently, she was Vice President of Fundraising and Communications at Girls Scouts of Central California South.

Vorhees will lead CASA’s efforts in recruiting and training volunteers to act as court appointed special advocates to children who have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care.