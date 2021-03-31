CASA of Kern County in need of volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CASA of Kern County is asking for volunteers who will work in the best interests of foster children in court, school and other settings.

“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible,” said Amy

Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County, in a news release. “Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create long term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility, and help break the cycle for the next generation.”

Volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group and get to know everyone involved in their life to build a support network, the release said.

CASA of Kern County is currently serving 226 children in the foster care system. There are still 55 children on a waitlist who need someone to advocate for them, the release said.

For more information on CASA, visit www.kerncasa.org or call 661-631-2272. The next training class

starts April 19.

The release noted April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and asked that anyone who witnesses child abuse report it to the Kern County Child Abuse Hotline at 661-631-6011. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911.