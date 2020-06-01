CASA of Kern County honors local foster children with pinwheels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – National Children’s Day is in two weeks and CASA of Kern County wants to make it a time to honor local foster kids.

These kids can feel invisible and lost in the system, so CASA is using a very colorful symbol to make sure they feel seen.

You can sponsor a child and purchase a pinwheel to be displayed at the Outlets at Tejon for National Children’s Day on June 14th.

There are roughly 1,500 children in the foster care system in Kern County right now.

Court-appointed special advocates to give voices to those children making sure their needs are met, and fight to get them in a permanent home. There are 34 children currently on the waiting list to get a casa.

To sponsor a child and buy a pinwheel, click here.