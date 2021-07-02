CASA holding design contest for Spooktacular Superhero Run T-shirt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CASA Kern County is holding a design contest for this year’s Spooktacular Superhero Run participant T-shirt.

The contest deadline is July 31 and all submissions must be emailed to Diana Ramirez at dramirez@kerncasa.org. All ages are welcome to submit a design.

Those interested can also call CASA Kern County at 661-631-2272.

The organization has listed several guidelines to follow for the contest.

Selection Guidelines:

One submission per artist will be accepted

Must be original artwork not previously published

Artwork should fit within 13in. x 13in.

2 solid colors – no shading, blending, watercolors

Drawing or graphic arts will be considered

Child-friendly, Halloween and Superhero themed

For review stage, only digital files will be acceepted (.ai or .pdf)

The contest winner’s name will appear on the CASA website after they are chosen. The contestant will also retain full copyright of their artwork. The organization said the chosen design will be used on all event marketing material. CASA will ask for original artwork if needed to produce the best quality image.

For more information about CASA Kern County and the Spooktacular Superhero Run, visit kerncasa.org.