CASA graduates 23 new volunteers for local children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County said 23 new volunteers were sworn in earlier this month to provide a voice for children and families involved in the foster care system.

“With more children being assigned to us daily, we could not be more thrilled to have this new class join our valiant team of volunteers,” said CASA Executive Director Amy Travis in a news release.

A CASA volunteer provides a judge with an independent assessment of a child’s circumstances through information drawn from interviews conducted with important people in the child’s life. The volunteer attends all court hearings and represents the interest of the child in all proceedings.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can find Casa’s orientation schedule here, call 661-631-2272 or email outreach@kerncasa.org.