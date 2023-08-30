BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has a larger budget to tackle Kern’s homelessness problem in the next year.

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff Flores said it’s hard to pinpoint how much exactly is spent on combatting homelessness as so many county departments help out with homelessness in Kern, such as the sheriff’s department and mental and behavioral services.

But Flores did anticipate total funds will amount to “millions of millions.” The county just approved a $4.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

Kern County can expect lots of dollars to go toward harsher crackdowns on illegal encampments — a stricter enforcement of the county’s anti-encampment ordinance, passed in 2021.

“I want [the homeless] out of illegal encampments, out of the public rights of way, out of private parcels, out of our business corridors and into services or into a place that’s not disruptive,” Flores said.

Another county leader echoed stricter enforcement of what’s on the books.

“Both the city and county, we both need to be doing more on the enforcement aspect to improve the quality of life, not just in Bakersfield but throughout Kern County,” said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis. “And that doesn’t mean we sacrifice the quality of life in our outlying areas by moving homeless people out of the metro area and into those communities.”

Zervis told 17 News it’s at least ten million for various initiatives, which is about a 50% increase from last year. He says that the uptick is largely due to new funding.

Funds from Measure K are one example. The county is utilizing the $2.7 million in these funds for mental health resources. The new budget also allows for psychiatrists who provide mental health aid on the streets.

Kern is also getting $2.8 million from recent opioid settlements, according to Zervis.

In addition to behavioral and mental health resources — which have, through new funds, been expanded to rural communities — Zervis mentioned an upping of resources such as permanent housing.

Oildale’s 50 tiny homes are set to be completed this year.

Additionally, the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative recently received $7 million from the state to help clear encampments. Flores said this will especially help the 59 homeless encampments and more than 100 individuals in the Kern River Valley.

All such boosts in funding are what contribute to that 50% increase, Zervis noted. Kern, however, also frequently runs into the issue of individuals refusing service.

Zervis said this is where both compassion and being firm come into play, like a “carrot and a stick” method.

“Some folks are kind of fed up with [the countywide homelessness presence], and rightfully so,” Zervis said. “We see it every day.”

If an individual refuses help, “we clear the encampment,” Zervis explained. “So we remove the property, we store that property for a certain period of time so they can come get their belongings if that’s what they choose to do, then they have to move along. They can’t stay camped out in that public space.”

Flores said if someone refuses county services, he has no problem with moving them out of Kern. Zervis, on the other hand, stated, “We don’t have plans to just bus people out of the county.”

“Other jurisdictions do a better job of enforcing their anti-camping ordinances, of illegal encampments. If they don’t get services, they push them out of their jurisdiction,” Flores said. “If they can do it, we can do it.”

While there’s no county ordinance to ‘bus’ people out, both Flores and Zervis mentioned the option of a warmer ‘hand off.’ If a homeless individual residing in Kern County has family members elsewhere — even halfway across the country — they can coordinate travel with the county. The county will offer a travel voucher, as Flores explained.

And in Bakersfield, from 2019 to June of 2023, the city spent more than $138 million on homelessness funds. This umbrella term includes everything from rental assistance and shelters to mental health and job help.

Learn more through the visual down below.