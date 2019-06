FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. Underwood says she turned to God after experiencing three miscarriages in the past two years. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She won the hearts of many as she graced the stage of American Idol, and now seven-time Grammy winner will take center stage in Bakersfield.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will be performing at Rabobank Arena.

She will be joined by special guests Maddie & Tae, plus Runaway June.

The Cry Pretty Tour will be Saturday at 7 p.m.