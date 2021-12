BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Carl’s Jr. caught fire overnight in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Carls Jr. in Downtown Bakersfield at F Street and 30th Street caught fire around 1:40 a.m., according to Pulse Point.

Both city and county fire crews responded to knock down the blaze, according to witnesses.

It’s not yet clear how this fire started, but the roof of the building was badly burnt from the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.