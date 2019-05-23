Cargo trailer containing family heirlooms and photographs stolen from hotel parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cargo trailer containing family heirlooms was stolen from a hotel parking lot last week.

Police said the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. May 17 and 8 a.m. May 18 at the Comfort Suites parking lot at 3115 Camino Del Rio Court.

The victim had stopped for the night while traveling from Houston, Texas, to Manteca, Calif. He discovered the trailer stolen the next morning.

Police said the victim was transporting his daughter’s belongings, including household items, family heirlooms and photographs. The trailer has not been recovered.

A suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue or black early 2000s Chevrolet, similar to a Trailblazer. The trailer is a 2014 black Covered Wagon trailer with two axles and Texas license plate 379829K.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Davis at 496-5710.