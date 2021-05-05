CARE awards $17,000 grants to local non-profits that offer services and programs for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of dollars were granted to local groups working to make Kern County a better place.

The Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment, aka CARE, awarded grants to several non-profits, including Bakersfield Angels, the Kern Community Tennis Foundation, Friends of Mercy Foundation, the League of Dreams and the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

CARE awarded $17,000 to local non-profits that offer services and programs for children.

The funding for the grants are raised from Village Fest, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

The board says it expects to have a decision on the festival by early summer.

Anyone who wants to apply for a the fall cycle of grants can visit their website.