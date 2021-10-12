Carbon monoxide safety: Preventing poisoning in your home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Safety tips are needed to keep you and your family safe from silent killer carbon monoxide as the months start to get chilly.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that can kill you in your sleep. It is more prevalent in gas appliances such as heaters and stoves. The Kern County Fire Department says as we go into the winter months and people start to use heaters once again — it’s important to get them checked out to prevent a carbon monoxide leak. Carbon monoxide detectors are also required in all homes in California.



“That small device can prevent severe injury or fatality,” Division chief for Kern County Fire Joe Appleton said.

The fire department says If you do hear your carbon monoxide alarm go off take it seriously. Don’t shrug it off as an annoying beep even if it’s ringing at 2 in the morning. Listening to it could save you and your family’s life.