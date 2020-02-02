Car wash fundraiser held for Oildale homicide victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The family of Rodger Archer Jr., 33, who was shot and killed in his home on Jan. 19, will be holding a car wash Sunday to help with funeral expenses. The car wash will take place at 1000 Niles Street and Owens Street in east Bakersfield.

Back on Jan. 19, Archer was at his home at the Manes RV Park in Oildale when he was shot by another sometime after 2 a.m. When the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrived they found Archer suffering from a gunshot wound. Archer did not survive and died in his fathers arms, the family said.

Roger Archer Jr., 33.

The family spoke to KGET and said Archer died in his fathers arms. Despite having a rough childhood, the family says Archer had recently accepted Jesus Christ into his life.

Now the family needs the public’s help to lay Archer, so they will host a car wash fundraiser until 3 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, Archer’s homicide case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.