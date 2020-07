BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who died after falling into the Kern River held a car wash fundraiser Tuesday at the Watts Market in southeast Bakersfield to help pay for funeral expenses.

Precious Porter fell into the river on Saturday. She was pulled out but could not be revived.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help offset the costs of funeral expenses. To donate, click here.