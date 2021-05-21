Car traveled nearly 3 times the limit in deadly Ming Avenue crash: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A single-vehicle crash in February that killed two passengers occurred when the driver lost control as the car hurtled along a city street at speeds nearly three times the speed limit, police say in a court document.

The impact split the black BMW 325i when it slammed into a wooden pole on Ming Avenue, according to the filing. Physical evidence at the scene indicated the car traveled at speeds between 112 to 119 mph just before the crash, the document says.

Related Content UPDATE: KCSO identifies 2 killed after vehicle crashed into pole on Ming Avenue

The posted speed limit on Ming Avenue where the crash occurred is 40 mph.

“The sheer extent of damage to the vehicle, having been torn completely apart into two large pieces and many smaller pieces, is also evident of having been involved in a collision at excessive speed,” an investigator wrote.

Daniel Armando Encinas Davalos, 33, and Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died in the Feb. 17 crash. The driver, Andrew Fenderson, 19, and a third passenger suffered major injuries, according to the filing.

No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation, police said.