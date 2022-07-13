BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash tore a Honda Accord in half this morning near the bluffs Wednesday morning.

Police and first responders were dispatched to Manor Street just south of west of Union Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., according to Pulse point.

When 17 News arrived at the scene the front end of the Accord was being hoisted onto the flatbed of a tow truck while the back seat and trunk were sitting just a stone’s throw away.

17 News has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more information but has not received response at time of publishing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.