BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m.

Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.

A woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.