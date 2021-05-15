Car show, fundraiser honors life of Steve Downs, who died of cancer this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first annual Steve Downs Melanoma Foundation Car Show was held Saturday afternoon in honor of the late car dealership icon.

The car show and fundraiser was at North Bakersfield Toyota on Saturday. Steve Downs died earlier this year.

According to his daughter Staci, Downs loved his cars and animals. The fundraiser was a way to combine two of his favorite things.

All proceeds from the car show will go towards clearing animal shelters and raising awareness for melanoma.

