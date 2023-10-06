BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Half of all car seats on the road are not installed correctly: that’s what one local company, Car Seat Concierge is claiming. For decades, vehicle collisions have been the number one cause of accidental death in children.

One of Car Seat Concierge’s mottos is that families don’t know what they don’t know, and that educating them about the type of car seat that fits their car type and child is essential to a safe drive.

This is why they’re hosting a car seat checkup drive on Saturday.

This event will be a drive-through event serving at least 60 car seats.

Each examination will take about 45 minutes, and be prepared to come between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., early enough to have the full exam take place.

“You’re going to go over everything from the way your vehicle’s seats require the car seat be installed, to the car seat manufacturer specifications. They’re just going to do a really thorough job making sure that everything is fitting together properly for your child, specifically,” Car Seat Concierge co-owner, Rachel Rivera said.

For more information, email info@carseatconcierge.com