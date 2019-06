A 17 News crew is on scene where cars were on fire at a car lot Friday morning.

The car lot is located at the corner of Brundage Lane and Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire were on scene.

It is unknown how the fire started. No one was injured.

According to Kern County Fire Department officials, the fire was contained shortly after 6 a.m.

Details are limited and we will update this story as more information is available.