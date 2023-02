BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Downtown Bakersfield collision left one vehicle on its roof Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported just after 9 a.m. at 21st and L streets. One vehicle ended up on its roof on L Street just south of the intersection. Southbound traffic on L Street was temporarily blocked for the investigation.

All people involved in the crash declined medical attention. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.