BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car was engulfed in flames after a collision at an intersection in southwest Bakersfield.

At least three cars were involved in the fiery crash at the intersection of Panama Lane and Golden Gate drive just after 4 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said the crash happened after one car sped through a red light.

Fire crews were on scene to extinguish the blaze.

A 17 News Photojournalist said at least three people were being treated at the scene. At least one person appeared to be a burn victim.

