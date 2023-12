BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle has flown off the Highway 204 on-ramp to Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

CHP first reported the crash at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday night when a car reportedly flew off the on-ramp to eastbound Highway 178 from Highway 204.

The vehicle landed on its roof, according to CHP. A chain link fence was damaged as a result of the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.