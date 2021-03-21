Car fire outside KGET studios forces evacuation, interruption of newscast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car fire and possible explosion outside the KGET studios in Downtown Bakersfield forced an evacuation of the building and an interruption of the 11 p.m. newscast.

The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. on M Street near 22nd Street. A vehicle was burning outside the parking lot gates of the building. The vehicle appeared to be a minivan and firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Bakersfield police have closed off the area surrounding the studio with police tape.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.