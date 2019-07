A car stopped on Rosedale Highway burst into flames causing some delays and tense moments for nearby drivers.

The fire happened Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. A car stopped in the westbound lanes on Rosedale Highway just east of Camino Del Rio Court burst onto flames as 17 News viewer Lindsay Porto drove by it.

Porto shared the video with 17 News showing a small explosion as the car was burning.

