BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A car fire on Highway 178 near Bodfish has blocked both eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at about 9:19 p.m. at Borel Road and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured, officers said. Traffic was being diverted around the car, and a tow truck was expected by 11:30 p.m.