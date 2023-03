BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle fire along northbound Highway 99 slowed traffic Tuesday morning.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information page, the vehicle fire was reported just after 6 a.m., and blocked the third and fourth lanes of northbound Highway 99 and the California Avenue on ramp.

It is not immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.