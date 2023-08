BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wild moments were caught on camera at the scene of a car fire early Monday morning.

Bakersfield firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Union Avenue just before 1 a.m.

As fire crews worked to put out the blaze, the car engulfed in flames began to roll down the road and came to a stop under a bridge. Firefighters eventually extinguished the raging fire.

It was not immediately known what started the fire or if any injuries were reported.