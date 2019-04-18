Local News

Car dealer employees shave heads in solidarity with girl being treated for leukemia

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Employees at a local car dealership made a strong show of support for the daughter of a fellow employee in treatment for leukemia.

Three-Way Chevrolet employees including president Ted Nicholas showed their support by shaving their heads for their co-worker's daughter.

Gisselle Guerrero is only 10 years old, and was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia just two months ago.

Gisselle, who also goes by GG, has been her family's rock as she battles her diagnosis with smiles and Hot Cheetos fingers.

"We're family, the community here in Bakersfield is a big family, we've benefited from doing business in this town for 63 years now, so it makes us feel real good if we can do one little thing to give back," Three-Way Chevrolet president Ted Nicholas said.

Gisselle's dad, Christian Guerrero, appreciated the support of his co-workers.

"It was awesome to have my fellow employees show their support, support is huge at this time right now," he said.

According to the family's Facebook page, despite having medical insurance, there was not way to plan for having a child with leukemia.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you make a donation at their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center