Car dealer employees shave heads in solidarity with girl being treated for leukemia

Employees at a local car dealership made a strong show of support for the daughter of a fellow employee in treatment for leukemia.

Three-Way Chevrolet employees including president Ted Nicholas showed their support by shaving their heads for their co-worker's daughter.

Gisselle Guerrero is only 10 years old, and was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia just two months ago.

Gisselle, who also goes by GG, has been her family's rock as she battles her diagnosis with smiles and Hot Cheetos fingers.

"We're family, the community here in Bakersfield is a big family, we've benefited from doing business in this town for 63 years now, so it makes us feel real good if we can do one little thing to give back," Three-Way Chevrolet president Ted Nicholas said.

Gisselle's dad, Christian Guerrero, appreciated the support of his co-workers.

"It was awesome to have my fellow employees show their support, support is huge at this time right now," he said.

According to the family's Facebook page, despite having medical insurance, there was not way to plan for having a child with leukemia.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you make a donation at their GoFundMe page.