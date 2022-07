BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Stay Focused Ministries building on California Avenue was damaged Sunday afternoon when a car crashed into it.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. There has been no word on what caused the crash as of Monday morning.

Stay Focused Ministries posted on social media Sunday night that its office and food pantry would be closed to the public until further notice.

