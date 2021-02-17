Car crashes into gas line, causes leak near Amazon Distribution Center

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A solo crash overnight created a natural gas leak near the Amazon Distribution Center in Oildale.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, at around 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday, a BMW went through a fence and crashed into a gas line on Petrol Road at Landing Way. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews shut down traffic at Merle Haggard Drive for several hours as the Southern California Gas Company worked to fix the damaged gas line. Roadways were reopened at around 9:40 a.m. this morning.