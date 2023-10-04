BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a car crashed into construction equipment near the westbound Panama Lane onramp to southbound Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

According to CHP, a vehicle went across all lanes and collided into the construction equipment at around 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday. The westbound Panama Lane onramp was temporarily closed for the investigation.

At least one person was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to CHP.

The roadway is open as of Wednesday afternoon, according to CHP. The identity of the victim or victims involved the crash have not been released.