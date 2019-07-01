Car crash leads to fire near Meadows Field Airport

A fire broke out near Meadows Field Airport after a car crash.

Just after midnight Monday, Kern County Fire says they received calls about two planes on fire in a hangar near the outskirts of the airport.

When crews arrived they found a car that had crashed through a fence and caught on fire. The fire had spread to nearby grass.

According to firefighters, the car did not go through the gates onto airport property, but came very close.

A driver was not found at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

CHP is investigating the crash.

