Car club selling vehicles to benefit Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Car club Mopars of Bakersfield is selling several cars with the proceeds going to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Val Miller, vice president of the club, said they were given five vehicles from someone who wanted them sold to benefit the charity, which provides a place for families of Kern County pediatric or NICU patients to get away from the hospital for a nap or shower, and even has bedrooms for out of town guests.

Miller said Friday morning that three of the cars had already been sold, and they were looking for people to bid on a 2015 green Dodge Challenger.

To place a bid, contact Miller at millerval@att.net.