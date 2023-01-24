BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle being worked on by auto mechanics Tuesday briefly caught fire at a southwest Bakersfield auto shop, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Euro Auto Works located at 6561 White Lane.

Video shared with 17 News showed lots of smoke coming from the doors of the work area at the shop. The shop’s sprinkler system activated, pouring water inside.

A Bakersfield Fire Department spokesperson said workers were performing maintenance on the vehicle when it caught fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the structure, officials said.