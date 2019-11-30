Car catches fire after collision near downtown McDonald’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car caught on fire after colliding with another vehicle near the McDonald’s restaurant at 2310 F Street, according to police.

The department said at around 8:19 p.m., they received a report of a car accident in the area. When officers arrived, they found that a light pole at the intersection at 23rd and F streets was damaged but that no one was injured.

BPD didn’t have any info on what directions the vehicles were travelling in. The department said a third vehicle may have been involved but are not certain.

The traffic signal at the intersection is still out but is expected to be fixed soon, the department said.

BPD said there doesn’t appear to have been any damage done to the McDonald’s property.