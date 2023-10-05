BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues to be hit with food insecurity. With no end in sight, one local organization is all hands on deck, to make sure the hungry – are fed.

CAPK’s food bank is helping alleviate this problem with its latest expansion. After seeing higher numbers in need this year compared to 2022.

“We engage with about 100,000 food insecure residents of Kern County every single month, and because of this expansion we’re adding 40,000 square feet to our warehouse,” said Kelly Lowery, Food Bank Administrator, “Raising it up to 60,000 square feet.”

An expansion is much needed as CAPK serves a network of around 200 distribution sites across Kern County, including churches, non-profit agencies and schools.

“Right now we are distributing about 1.7 million pounds of food out of this facility every single month. Every month we distribute 5,000 boxes to food-insecure senior citizens specifically,” said Kelly Lowery.

Food insecurity is not slowing down in the county. Rep. David Valadao says there are many factors behind this issue in his district.

“I think inflation has played a major role in this. Obviously, there’s a lot of things that drive people’s, or pull at people’s dollars, and the price of food going up has been a big part of it.” said Valadao, 22nd Congressional District, “Price of energy going up has been another big part of it, price of housing, everything has an impact, and you can’t go without food.”

Congressman Valadao reminds the community they can help fight food insecurity through CAPK or through their local food banks and charities.

If you need food you can always call 2-1-1, and if you want to partner or volunteer with CAPK you can visit the new food bank located on 520 Washington Street just south of Highway 58.