BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern is set to host an event to help McFarland community members with water and utility bill assistance.

According to event organizers, the event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18 at Saint Elizabeth Church on East Perkins Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is aimed at assisting community members in applying for free programs.

For more information on the event and information on which documents to bring, click here.