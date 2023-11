BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you need help paying your water or electricity bills, the Community Action Partnership of Kern is hosting a free water and utilities assistance event Thursday.

The event will be held at Salon Juarez on East 18th Street in Bakersfield from 3 to 7 p.m. where you can apply for assistance.

If you plan to attend, you’re urged to bring the required document to process your application. For a full list of required documents, visit their website at energy.capk.org.