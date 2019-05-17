CAPK to host no-cost farmer’s market Saturday

Community Action Partnership of Kern is hosting a free no-cost farmer’s market Saturday.

CAPK’s food bank says it is hosting the event so families who need it most can put healthy, fresh food on their tables.

CAPK will distribute fruits, vegetables, greens at other produce.

The farmer’s market is Saturday, May 18 at the Kern County Fairgrounds at Gate 30 at Belle Terrace and P Street. It takes place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The event is free and no ID is required to get food.

Organizers are also asking for volunteers to help distribute food to the hundreds expected to attend.

You can call CAPK Food Bank at 661-398-4520 and ask for Wendy or Albert to volunteer.