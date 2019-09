Community Action Partnership of Kern is hosting a free farmer’s market Saturday in Wasco.

Volunteers from CAPK’s food bank will distribute produce to families who need it most.

The farmer’s market takes place Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church at 1544 7th St. in Wasco.

The event is free and no ID is required.

CAPK also says a free farmer’s market is scheduled in Delano on Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Delano Regional Medical Center.