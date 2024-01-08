MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Help may be available for those who live in McFarland and are struggling to pay for water.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern is set to host a McFarland Water Bill Assistance event on Thursday, Jan. 18. Organizers say the event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 835 E. Perkins Ave.

Applicants will need to bring a valid photo ID, a copy of their Social Security card, their most recent water bill and the total household income for the last 30 days, or a CalFresh or CalWorks verification of benefits, according to organizers.

According to CAPK, the assistance comes as part of the organization’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. For more information on LIHWAP, click here.