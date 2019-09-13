CAPK receives thousands of books for local charities

Local non-profits focused on children’s education and health will soon receive thousands of books.

The Molina Foundation of Southern California, a national non-profit focused on reducing disparities in access to education and health, has granted CAPK more than 11,000 new books.

The books will go to United of Kern County, the Kern Literacy Council and the Assistance League of Bakersfield.

All of these books were packaged for delivery last month with volunteer support and boxes and packing supplies were donated by Lowe’s on Rosedale Highway.