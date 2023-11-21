BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern received a $5 Million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant to help families experiencing homelessness.

CAPK was selected as a grant recipient by a group of national advisors who are leading advocates on homelessness.

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern and CAPK plan to use the grant to support the development of a 31-unit permanent home community.

The community will include one and two-bedroom units and space for services, offices and community gatherings, according to CAPK officials.

The community will be located in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. Officials say households experiencing an income level of less than 30 % or 40 % of the area median income will occupy units.

