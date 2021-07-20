CAPK receives $130K grant from Health Net to purchase refrigerated food distribution truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern has announced it has received a $130,000 grant from Health Net to purchase a new refrigerated food distribution truck for the CAPK Food Bank.

CAPK said the donation will reinforce CAPK Food Bank’s current fleet, help the organization expand its network of distribution nodes and deliver food directly into the neighborhoods of Kern County residents who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.

“This truck will help CAPK Food Bank and more than 150 other community partners deliver fresh produce, dairy products and meat to the more than 250,000 people facing food insecurity in every corner of Kern County,” said CEO Jeremy Tobias. “Health Net’s grant to CAPK is a powerful gift to the entire county that will help the communities we serve rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health Net said the donation is part of its effort to help California’s most vulnerable residents.

“Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with our community partners like CAPK to ensure we’re serving those who depend on the healthcare safety net the most,” said President and CEO Brian Ternan. “Together, we will continue to create and expand new models – including healthy nutrition campaigns, food pharmacy pilots and food RX programs – all designed to improve nutrition and health outcomes for those most at risk.”