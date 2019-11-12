CAPK, KGET team up for Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 13

This week KGET is helping Community Action Partnership of Kern provide holiday meals for families in need.

The annual CAPK Holiday Food Drive takes place Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Every year, KGET teams up with CAPK, which distributes more than 12 million pounds of food through 113 partner sites to the hungry, families and non-profits.

The Holiday Food Drive is the biggest drive of the year for the food bank and they rely on donations to help stock its shelved ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The food bank says it is collecting all kinds of food and they’ll have a refrigerator truck for donations. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

The food drive takes place outside our studios at 22nd and M streets.

