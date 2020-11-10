CAPK holding Warm For Winter clothing drive for homeless at M Street Navigation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern is holding a Warm For Winter clothing drive for homeless at the M Street Navigation Center.

CAPK said it is looking for new coats, hats and gloves to help the homeless brave the cold as the winter season approaches. Medium, large, XX large and XXX large clothes in particular are needed, according to the organization. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

The drive is running now through January 2021. Donations can be dropped off at the center, located at 2900 M St. Masks must be worn and social distancing is practiced at the facility.

CAPK said between 60 and 100 people reside at the center, which helps them with job skills, mental health issues and addiction into housing and employment.

For more information about the drive, call CAPK at 661-336-5236.