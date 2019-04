Several organizations will team up once again to help feed those in need in Bakersfield.

On Friday, Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, Self Help Federal Credit Union and GET will distribute food to people who've fallen on hard times.

The event takes place Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. at 22nd and Eye streets.

Organizers say people arriving for the event to be sure and bring a bag or that will carry at least 70 pounds.